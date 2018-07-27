2018 Toronto homicide map

Toronto has seen an alarming number of homicides this year.

According to police, there have been 59 homicides in the city so far this year. At this time in 2017, there were 24 homicides — that is an increase of almost 146 per cent. By the end of the year in 2017 there were 61 homicides.

Out of the homicides so far this year, 30 were shootings, 12 were stabbings, and 17 were other incidents that included the van attack in North York.

This year, the months of April, May, and June, had the most number of homicides.

Below is a map that breaks down the homicides by chronological number, location, date, cause of death, and the victims’ names.