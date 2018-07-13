Rally being held to protest Ontario's rollback on sex-ed curriculum

Sexual health advocates will rally Friday to protest the Ontario PC government’s decision to repeal the current sex-ed curriculum.

On Wednesday, the province announced schools will go back to teaching the same sex-ed curriculum they did in the late 1990s.

Organizers say the move threatens the health and safety of Ontario’s children.

Academics, politicians, as well as members of Planned Parenthood Toronto will be at The 519 on Church Street to announce the next steps in advocacy against the repeal. The rally starts at 10 a.m.

Mitzie Hunter, former Liberal Education Minister, said a rewind on the plan is not serving children’s educational future.

“First of all, (1998) was 12 education ministers ago — that’s last century,” she said.

“I think it’s an insult to students today that are growing up in a world that’s completely different. They have to cope with a world that is digital and real. It’s the job of the adults in their lives to protect those students and to provide them the best education possible.”

Education Minister Lisa Thompson announced earlier this week they were revoking the updated version of the curriculum brought in by the previous regime.

The older curriculum will remain in effect until the government completes a “fulsome consultation respecting parents” on how to modernize the material, she said.

The newer sex-ed curriculum sparked controversy, particularly among social conservatives, when the Liberal government introduced it three years ago.

Parents unleashed their backlash over the new curriculum at the onset, with some removing their children from classes in protest. Some religious groups said the curriculum does not align with their values and is not appropriate for school-age children.

Critics said it was too graphic and the content wasn’t age appropriate.

The curriculum taught students about gender identity, sexual orientation and masturbation, as well as healthy relationships, consent and online safety.