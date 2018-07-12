Parents opposed to scrapped sex-ed curriculum take matters into own hands

Rewind to 1998. This is the year the sex-ed curriculum is morphing back to after Premier Doug Ford announced that he is scrapping the current sex-ed plan.

Now, some parents opposed to this decision in Toronto are taking matters into their own hands.

Megan, a new mother who had joined Facebook groups and mom blogs that are organizing meetups to talk about sex and health education, says she’s excited that she can share her thoughts and experiences with others.

“At a young age, I think consent is really important,” she says.

“So for me the most backward part of this plan is removing the part of consent. Your child’s sex education should be given at home, so I do agree with the other side on that. But I think getting together with parents and talking about it, is really important.”

Mitzie Hunter, former Liberal Education Minister, says a rewind on the plan is not serving children’s educational future.

“First of all, (1998) that was 12 education ministers ago,” she says. “That’s last century. I think it’s an insult to students today that are growing up in a world that’s completely different. They have to cope with a world that is digital and real. It’s the job of the adults in their lives to protect those students and to provide them the best education possible.”

Toronto advocates who want the decision repealed will be organizing a rally outside the 519 Community Centre on Friday.