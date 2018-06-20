2 crime scenes under investigation after 3 men injured in assault

One man is in critical condition after a fight that started in Peel Region, and ended up in Halton.

Police say two crime scenes are under investigation and the hunt is still on for suspects.

It happened at Steeles Avenue West and James Potter Road, near Mavis Road, in Brampton just after midnight on Wednesday.

Paramedics say one man was rushed to a trauma centre with a critical head injury.

Two other men were also injured in the fight. One was taken to hospital with minor injuries and the other was treated at the scene.

Police say they have set up two scenes for their investigation — one at Steeles and James Potter, and another on Winston Churchill Boulevard just north of Steeles in Halton Hills.

North and southbound Winston Churchill is completely closed between 5 Sideroad (Embleton Rd) and Steeles Ave while police investigate.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are not known.