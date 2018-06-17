Loading articles...

Restaurant fire breaks out during Taste of Little Italy

Last Updated Jun 17, 2018 at 4:04 pm EDT

CITYNEWS/Omar Arifuzzaman

Toronto fire battled a two-alarm blaze that interrupted the Taste of Little Italy festival on Sunday afternoon.

Crews were called to a shawarma restaurant at College and Grace Streets at around 2 p.m.

The apartments above the restaurant were evacuated and no injuries have been reported.

No word on the cause of the fire.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

John666

Schwarma restaurant in little Italy…

June 17, 2018 at 3:55 pm
Stephen Curma

Man, that was such a spicy meal it caught fire ……….

June 17, 2018 at 4:02 pm
Load More Comments