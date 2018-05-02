Multiple shots fired near St. Lawrence Market

Police are investigating after gunshots rang out overnight near the St. Lawrence Market.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene in an alleyway near Jarvis Street and The Esplanade after a number of people called police claiming they’d heard multiple gunshots.

Witnesses reported seeing a man running from the area.

Police said they searched the area and found bullet shell casings.

There has been no word on a suspect description.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

The area has been taped off while police investigate.