Loading articles...

Multiple shots fired near St. Lawrence Market

Last Updated May 2, 2018 at 5:48 am EDT

Shell casings marked in an alley in the St. Lawrence Market area on May 2, 2018. CITYNEWS/Daniel Berry

Police are investigating after gunshots rang out overnight near the St. Lawrence Market.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene in an alleyway near Jarvis Street and The Esplanade after a number of people called police claiming they’d heard multiple gunshots.

Witnesses reported seeing a man running from the area.

Police said they searched the area and found bullet shell casings.

There has been no word on a suspect description.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

The area has been taped off while police investigate.

|||||
Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies