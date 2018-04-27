One last drive for the Cadillac Lounge

After 18 years, the iconic Queen West bar the Cadillac Lounge is shutting down.

The music venue just west of Dufferin Street will host its last performance on Sunday, and then the vintage Cadillac sign will come down. The space will in fact continue to host live music, but under different ownership and a new name.

Owner Sam Grosso said all of the bar’s memorabilia — like car parts, pictures of Elvis Presley and the movie Goodfellas — will be kept in his Prince Edward County home.

Grosso, who has been the owner since the beginning, said he made the decision to close shop so he could spend more time with his family.

“Some people turn 50 and they buy a bar. I turn 50 and I want to sell a bar,” he said. “I just kind of want to wind it down a bit. I’m still going to be promoting music in Toronto and in the Belleville area and Prince Edward County.

“I’m starting a company called Cadillac Lounge Productions, so I’ll be doing different things. Toronto hasn’t seen the last of me.”

The Wayward Angels — the first band to ever play at the “The Caddy” — will perform at the farewell party on Sunday.