QuickFacts on British Columbia's recreational pot legislation

VICTORIA – Some highlights of the B.C. government’s proposed recreational cannabis laws:

— The possession limit for an individual is 30 grams of dried cannabis or its equivalent and buyers must be 19 or older.

— Personal growth of cannabis plants will be limited to four per household and they may not be visible to the public spaces outside a property.

— Consumption is not permitted on school property; on health board property, except in designated smoking areas; near skating rinks, sports fields, playgrounds, skate parks, spray pools, wading pools or parks.

— Indoor smoking and vaping is not allowed in fully or partially enclosed workplaces, public places or common areas within a residential building.

— A person must not consume cannabis in a vehicle or boat, regardless of whether it’s in motion.

— Smoking or vaping cannabis will not be allowed near bus or train stops, taxi stands or ferry docks.

— Anyone intoxicated from cannabis must avoid public places and someone who is intoxicated from alcohol or the drug will not be able to buy marijuana.

— A person found selling or producing cannabis illegally may face a monetary penalty equal to two times its retail value.

— Fines range from $2,000 to $100,000, or jail time of three to 12 months, for various offences.

— There will be a 90-day driving prohibition on drivers found under the influence of drugs, and there will be a ban on new drivers in the graduated licensing program found with any THC in their systems.

— Local governments will determine whether cannabis sales are permitted in their municipalities and whether that happens through private and/or government-run stores.

— Government-run pot shops will operate under the B.C. Cannabis Store banner and the first is expected to open at the end of the summer.

— Private operators must pass background checks and links to organized crime will not be tolerated.