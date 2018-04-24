W7 summit urges leaders to go beyond 'platitudes' of calling themselves feminist

OTTAWA – Dozens of activists championing the rights of women and girls are gathering in Ottawa this week to make sure Prime Minister Justin Trudeau remembers his promise to bring along his lauded feminist credentials when he hosts G7 leaders at a resort in La Malbaie, Que., in June.

The Liberal government is making gender equality a major theme of its G7 presidency this year, including by pushing for measures aimed at boosting the economic empowerment of women and increasing female participation in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The W7 summit — with the ‘W’ standing for ‘women’ — that opens tomorrow is a way to ensure the voices of feminist activists from around the world are heard around that exclusive table.

The group of about 70 women from 20 countries will be delivering their own set of recommendations for how Canada and other G7 countries could address gender equality, including when it comes to peace and security, climate change, violence against women and how to build a stronger — and more inclusive — feminist movement.

They will also be pushing Canada to stand firm on its commitment to the more controversial issue of sexual and reproductive health rights, including access to abortion, which could pose a challenge for Trudeau when it comes to bringing President Donald Trump onside.

Paulette Senior, president and CEO of the Canadian Women’s Foundation, says the activists at the W7 summit are calling on leaders to go beyond the “platitudes” of declaring themselves to be feminists and get serious about policies that actually improve the lives of women and girls.