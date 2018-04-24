Memorial grows outside scene of Toronto van attack

A memorial is growing outside the scene of the Toronto van attack that claimed the lives of 10 people and injured 15 others.

Alek Minassian, 25, is currently facing 10 charges of first-degree murder and 13 charges of attempted murder.

Toronto residents have flocked to Olive Square, near Yonge and Finch, to express their condolences, light candles, and leave flowers and messages for the victims of the tragic event.

Tributes began pouring in on social media shortly after the attack on Monday, with the hashtag #TorontoStrong.