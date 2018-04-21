Amnesty International honours Colin Kaepernick for protests

AMSTERDAM – Human rights organization Amnesty International has given former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick its Ambassador of Conscience Award for his kneeling protest of racial injustice that launched a movement and might have cost him his job.

The former San Francisco 49ers star was presented the award at a ceremony in Amsterdam on Saturday by onetime teammate Eric Reid.

Kaepernick first took a knee during the pre-game playing of the American national anthem when he was with the 49ers in 2016 to protest police brutality.

Other players joined him, drawing the ire of President Donald Trump, who called for team owners to fire such players.

Kaepernick wasn’t signed for the 2017 season following his release from San Francisco.

He said he shares the Amnesty honour “with all of the countless people throughout the world combating the human rights violations of police officers.”