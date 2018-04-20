Driver accused of operating school bus while impaired

A man faces impaired driving charges after police pulled over a school bus with students from a Mississauga elementary school.

It happened Friday afternoon after the driver picked up the children from an overnight school trip to Albion Hills Conservation Area in Caledon.

The bus was carrying 37 Grade 7 and 8 students and three teachers from St. Alfred Separate School on board.

Bruce Campbell, spokesman for the Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board, said a teacher on the bus noticed the driver was going too fast and asked him to slow down.

When he refused, she called police.

“Anytime we have children in our care … they’re the priority and I find this to be a very, very disturbing type of incident that we’ve been called to investigate,” said OPP Sgt. Peter Leon.

“What’s most important here is we have a person who was doing something that’s most inappropriate and wrong and we’re holding that person accountable for their actions.”

Another bus picked up the students and brought them to their school, where parents had been waiting to pick them up. Campbell said parents were notified about the incident.

The man’s name has not been released.