Driver dead after medical episode, crash on Lake Shore Blvd.

Last Updated Apr 19, 2018 at 6:28 pm EDT

Traffic backs up on Lake Shore Boulevard West in Toronto after a driver had a medical episode and crashed into a police vehicle on April 19, 2018. MTO

Toronto police say one person has been pronounced dead after suffering a medical episode while driving on Lake Shore Boulevard West at Colborne Lodge Drive.

Investigators say the driver of a Honda Civic crashed head-on into a parked police vehicle around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. A passenger in the Honda was not injured.

Police had closed the eastbound lanes of Lake Shore from Ellis Avenue to Parkside Drive and westbound lanes from Jameson Avenue to Ellis, but both roadways have reopened.

 

