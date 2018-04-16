CN Tower closed, Jays game in jeopardy due to falling ice

The extreme weather sweeping through the GTA is playing havoc with one of Toronto’s top tourist attractions.

The CN Tower and some surrounding areas have been closed until further notice due to falling ice.

Due to extreme weather, the #CNTower is now closed. We will continue to monitor the weather and provide updates as necessary. / En raison d’une météo extrême, la #TourCN est fermée. Nous continuerons de surveiller la météo et vous donnerons des mises à jour dès que nous pouvons. — CN Tower/La Tour CN (@TourCNTower) April 16, 2018

Damage to surrounding buildings has been reported and police are working to confirm how bad it is.

The Rogers Centre was one of the structures hit by falling ice and the Toronto Blue Jays are assessing the conditions around the building to determine the viability of playing tonight’s scheduled game against the Kansas City Royals. Gates one to six at the location are closed until further notice.

We are currently working to repair damage to the Rogers Centre roof caused by falling ice from @CNTower. We continue to work with @CNTower & @TorontoPolice to assess the situation, & will provide updates about tonight’s game shortly. Gates 1-6 remain closed until further notice. — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) April 16, 2018

Sportsnet baseball columnist Shi Davidi tweeted a picture from inside the Rogers Centre showing what appears to be a hole in the dome.

Hole is above right field and there’s been a leak beneath. pic.twitter.com/pKSxs4Fe2e — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) April 16, 2018

The closure around the CN Tower has been expanded and includes the sidewalk on the south side of Front Street, which is closed from John Street to Blue Jays Way.