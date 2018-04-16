CN Tower closed, Jays game in jeopardy due to falling ice

The extreme weather sweeping through the GTA is playing havoc with one of Toronto’s top tourist attractions.
The CN Tower and some surrounding areas have been closed until further notice due to falling ice.
Damage to surrounding buildings has been reported and police are working to confirm how bad it is.
The Rogers Centre was one of the structures hit by falling ice and the Toronto Blue Jays are assessing the conditions around the building to determine the viability of playing tonight’s scheduled game against the Kansas City Royals. Gates one to six at the location are closed until further notice.
Sportsnet baseball columnist Shi Davidi tweeted a picture from inside the Rogers Centre showing what appears to be a hole in the dome.
The closure around the CN Tower has been expanded and includes the sidewalk on the south side of Front Street, which is closed from John Street to Blue Jays Way.