Some GTA colleges, universities cancel exams and classes due to severe weather

University and college students in the GTA have a little more time to prepare for exams as several institutions have cancelled tests, classes and activities scheduled for this weekend.

Due to the severe weather Ryerson University cancelled exams scheduled between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. and said they will be rescheduled. Exams between 9 a.m. to noon were to proceed as scheduled.

Due to the anticipated ice storm later today, afternoon exams for Saturday, April 14 are cancelled and will be re-scheduled. Morning exams, taking place from 9 to noon, are on and will proceed as scheduled. — Ryerson University (@RyersonU) April 14, 2018

York University also suspended all operations for Saturday.

WEATHER ALERT: Due to @environmentca weather alert & related safety risks, #YorkU has suspended operations for today, effective immediately. Any exams scheduled for today will be postponed. https://t.co/nOAWwo1Mjz — York University (@yorkuniversity) April 14, 2018

Humber College and the University of Guelph-Humber closed all campuses Saturday citing safety concerns related to the weather. A scheduled open house, any classes or campus activities as well as exams were cancelled.

Open House has been cancelled due to weather. Campus tours and other arrangements that work for prospective students & their families can be made. Humber classes, UofGH exams and all campus events will also be cancelled. https://t.co/SkGMbsfd8B for more. — Humber College (@humbercollege) April 14, 2018

Sheridan College also closed all campuses and cancelled classes. Theatre Sheridan shows are also cancelled.