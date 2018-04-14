Loading articles...

Some GTA colleges, universities cancel exams and classes due to severe weather

Last Updated Apr 14, 2018 at 10:28 am EDT

Icicles form in Toronto, caused by freezing rain on Feb. 7, 2017. CITYNEWS/Tony Fera

University and college students in the GTA have a little more time to prepare for exams as several institutions have cancelled tests, classes and activities scheduled for this weekend.

Due to the severe weather Ryerson University cancelled exams scheduled between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. and said they will be rescheduled. Exams between 9 a.m. to noon were to proceed as scheduled.

York University also suspended all operations for Saturday.

Humber College and the University of Guelph-Humber closed all campuses Saturday citing safety concerns related to the weather. A scheduled open house, any classes or campus activities as well as exams were cancelled.

Sheridan College also closed all campuses and cancelled classes. Theatre Sheridan shows are also cancelled.

|||
Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies