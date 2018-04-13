Whitby restaurateur charged with sexual assault

Durham police say a restaurateur in Whitby is facing charges after two employees accused him of sexual assault.

Two female victims contacted police on Thursday about incidents that took place between June of 2015 and April of this year.

Cameron McGee, 34, of Whitby is charged with 7 counts of sexual assault and 2 counts of forcible confinement.

Investigators want to ensure there are no other alleged victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.