Fatal crash closes section of Hwy. 401 in Pickering

Last Updated Apr 11, 2018 at 5:49 am EDT

One of the vehicles involved in a crash on the eastbound collector lanes of Highway 401 near Liverpool Road in Pickering on April 11, 2018. CITYNEWS

One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Pickering.

The crash happened in the eastbound collector lanes near Liverpool Road around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

It appears at least three vehicles were involved in the crash.

The collector lanes are closed from Port Union to Brock roads. Traffic is being forced into the express lanes.

It is not yet known when the lanes will reopen.

