Hamilton police make one arrest in connection to Locke Street vandalism

Last Updated Apr 6, 2018 at 1:00 pm EDT

A group of masked individuals allegedly smashed windows and set off fireworks on Locke Street in Hamlton on Mar. 3, 2018. CITYNEWS/ Laura Davis

Hamilton police have arrested a 31-year-old man in connection with a destructive protest on Locke Street last month.

On March 3, a band of approximately 30 masked vandals describing themselves as “ungovernables” roamed through a roughly one-kilometre stretch of the neighbourhood, causing more than $100,000 damage to cafes, stores and vehicles along the way.

At the time police said the incident was not a spontaneous protest or the exercise of free speech but rather “deliberate and planned.”

On Friday, police charged Peter Hopperton with conspiracy to commit an indictable offense. Police believe he is the head of a group called ‘The Tower,’ which they describe as an ‘anarchist space.’

Police have also been investigating any ties between the rampage and the Anarchist Book Fair which was taking place at Westdale Secondary School that same weekend.

rds65

Way to go coppers! Exactly how much time,effort and taxpayer money went into finding this ONE person i wonder. And are any monies going to be recovered from this loser from Hamilton, nope, not one penny. Should have drove him to the harbor, put a bullet in his head and roll him into the water.

April 06, 2018 at 1:12 pm
andrew905

@rds65: stop embarassing yourself. You’re a joke.

April 06, 2018 at 1:31 pm
