Hamilton police make one arrest in connection to Locke Street vandalism

Hamilton police have arrested a 31-year-old man in connection with a destructive protest on Locke Street last month.

On March 3, a band of approximately 30 masked vandals describing themselves as “ungovernables” roamed through a roughly one-kilometre stretch of the neighbourhood, causing more than $100,000 damage to cafes, stores and vehicles along the way.

At the time police said the incident was not a spontaneous protest or the exercise of free speech but rather “deliberate and planned.”

On Friday, police charged Peter Hopperton with conspiracy to commit an indictable offense. Police believe he is the head of a group called ‘The Tower,’ which they describe as an ‘anarchist space.’

Police have also been investigating any ties between the rampage and the Anarchist Book Fair which was taking place at Westdale Secondary School that same weekend.