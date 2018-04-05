Riding the GO train within Toronto will be cheaper starting in 2019

A time frame is now in place for the cheaper GO Transit fares that were included in the provincial budget last month.

Premier Kathleen Wynne and Mayor John Tory were at Mimico Station on Thursday, hopping off a GO train to promote the spending promise.

It will cost PRESTO users just $3 to hop on the GO system anywhere in the city, or to travel under 10 kilometres.

The province said the $3 fare will also apply to the UP Express but only between Union, Bloor and Weston stations — not Pearson airport.

With proceeds from the province’s pollution cap, there will also be up to $1.50 in fare integration for anyone switching between the TTC and transit systems in York, Durham, Brampton and Mississauga.

Tory said that’s exactly what people want and expect.

“The bottom line is that transit users don’t care about city borders or about different governments or about transit organizations. They just want to get to school, or to work, or to a game, or to a theatre, or to a concert, quickly and conveniently and affordably,” he said.

The new changes to GO’s fare system are slated to go into effect some time early next year.