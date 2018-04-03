Man wanted after 3 assaults on TTC buses

Toronto police are searching for a man they believe may be responsible for three separate assaults on the TTC.

It was reported that just after 8 a.m. on March 12, a man attempted to get on a bus at Lawrence West station. After a brief discussion, the driver told the man he was possible getting on the wrong bus.

The man allegedly became confrontational and assaulted the driver before fleeing the area.

It’s believed that four days later, the same man approached a bus that was parked in the Dufferin Street and Wilson Avenue area. The driver, who was seated in the out of service bus, was reportedly assaulted.

Police said a short while later, the man boarded another TTC bus in the area and assaulted a passenger before fleeing the area.

The suspect is described as between 26 and 30 years of age, 5’11” and 170 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black vest, with a white design or logo on the front chest area, a red or black hooded top, light-blue jeans sagging below waist, white shoes, sun glasses, a black back pack, and gloves with a white design. He was also seen carrying what appears to be a reflective vest.

Police have released security images of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3200.