2 arrested for impaired driving in separate collisions

Two people are in police custody for impaired driving in two separate collisions on Sunday morning.

Police and paramedics responded to one collision in the Yonge and Wellesley Streets area around 7 a.m. where a vehicle hit a pole.

One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries. Police say the person was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was arrested for impaired driving.

Traffic lights were knocked out and delays are expected in the area.

Police attended a second collision in the Aylesbury Road and Islington Avenue area around 7:30 a.m. where a vehicle struck a bush and drove onto a lawn.

No injuries were reported and one person is facing impaired driving charges.