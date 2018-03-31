Loading articles...

Yonge-Bloor subway station evacuated due to suspicious package

Last Updated Mar 31, 2018 at 4:24 pm EDT

The platform at Yonge-Bloor subway station

Yonge-Bloor subway station has been evacuated following reports of a suspicious package on the subway platform.

Toronto police say the bomb squad has been called in to investigate after service was suspended on both Line 1 and 2 just before 4 p.m.

