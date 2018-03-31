Yonge-Bloor subway station evacuated due to suspicious package

Yonge-Bloor subway station has been evacuated following reports of a suspicious package on the subway platform.
Toronto police say the bomb squad has been called in to investigate after service was suspended on both Line 1 and 2 just before 4 p.m.
by News Staff
Posted Mar 31, 2018 4:18 pm EDT
Last Updated Mar 31, 2018 at 4:24 pm EDT
Service suspended on Line 1 (YU), Union to Eglinton stations, due to a police investigation at Yonge-Bloor Station. #TTC
— Official TTC Tweets (@TTCnotices) March 31, 2018
Service suspended on Line 2 (BD), Broadview to St George, due to a police investigation at Yonge-Bloor Station. #TTC
— Official TTC Tweets (@TTCnotices) March 31, 2018
Suspicious package *update*:
Yonge St & Bloor St
-platform has been evacuated
-CBRNE team attending to investigate#GO578584
^ka
— Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) March 31, 2018
