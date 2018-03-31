Yonge-Bloor subway station evacuated due to suspicious package

Yonge-Bloor subway station has been evacuated following reports of a suspicious package on the subway platform.

Toronto police say the bomb squad has been called in to investigate after service was suspended on both Line 1 and 2 just before 4 p.m.

Service suspended on Line 1 (YU), Union to Eglinton stations, due to a police investigation at Yonge-Bloor Station. #TTC — Official TTC Tweets (@TTCnotices) March 31, 2018

Service suspended on Line 2 (BD), Broadview to St George, due to a police investigation at Yonge-Bloor Station. #TTC — Official TTC Tweets (@TTCnotices) March 31, 2018