Wrong-way driver triggers 3-vehicle crash on Gardiner

A driver heading the wrong way on the Gardiner Expressway triggered a three-vehicle crash that shut down part the expressway for more than two hours.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes near the South Kingsway exit around 2:30 a.m. on Monday.

The driver, a 67-year-old man, was eastbound in the westbound lanes when he crashed into a truck, and then struck a concrete barrier.

The driver and another person were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

So far, there is no word if any charges will be laid.