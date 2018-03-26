TTC Service resumes after massive delays along Line 1

Service has resumed on the TTC’s Line one after a two hour disruption caused by an electrical fire on Monday afternoon.

An investigation is underway into how grout and water coming from the construction on the Eglinton-Crosstown LRT was able to leak into the tunnel at Eglinton station just after 11 a.m.

The muddy mixture caused sparking and a small electrical fire on the tracks. The leak was sealed and the clean-up has concluded.

Toronto Fire was called in and shuttle buses were running between St. Clair and Lawrence stations during the delay.

The wait for a shuttle bus at Lawrence station right now. #TTC pic.twitter.com/NYC4Dz49sD — Patrick Luciani (@Luciani680NEWS) March 26, 2018

Full service resumed around 1:30 p.m.