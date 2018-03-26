Metrolinx says plans underway to quadruple weekly GO train trips, build new stations

Metrolinx says planning is underway to quadruple weekly GO train trips and begin servicing new parts of the Greater Toronto Hamilton Area.

Ontario Transportation Minister Kathryn McGarry was at Union Station on Monday to announce the next phase of work to expand the GO Regional Express Rail System (RER).

McGarry said riders can expect more all-day, two way GO train services, as Metrolinx begins the process of designing and ultimately building six new GO stations, and six new City of Toronto Smart-Track stations.

Over 20 existing GO stations will also undergo renovations, as well as new bus loops and digital signage.

“Work is well underway to build a better, integrated and seamless transit network across the GTHA,” McGarry said in a release.

“Today’s announcement is a major milestone in the delivery of all-day two-way electrified train service, more station stops and more service to get commuters where they need to be sooner.”