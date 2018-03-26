2 charged, third suspect wanted in York human trafficking investigation

York Regional police have charged two people and are looking for a third suspect in an ongoing human trafficking investigation.

Police began investigating a human trafficking incident on March 7 when a victim went to police with information, looking for help.

On Monday, police said in a release that a man and woman were arrested. Alexandra Manner, 21, from Burlington who goes by the alias “Lexy” and Deyshon Palmer, 22, from Brampton who goes by the alias “Wednesday,” were arrested and face several charges in relation to human trafficking.

Left to right: Alexandra Manner, 21, of Burlington and Deyshon Palmer, 22, of Brampton were arrested and charged with numerous human trafficking related offences. HANDOUT/York Regional Police.

They are asking for the public’s help in locating 39-year-old Marvin Bryan from Brampton who is wanted on a warrant in connection with human trafficking related offences.Anyone with information or anyone who has been a victim of human trafficking is asked to contact police.