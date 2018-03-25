Torontonians score early wins at Juno Awards

The Juno Awards are Sunday night in Vancouver with a handful of Torontonians up for some hardware.

Barenaked Ladies, who had the infamous video on CityNews’ Speakers Corner, will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame with original member Steven Page.

Only six awards are actually handed out on Sunday with most of the hardware given to the winners on Saturday. Here is a look at the winners with ‘Big Smoke’ connections from Saturday night:

Breakthrough Group of The Year: The Beaches

Alternative Album Of The Year: Alvvays

MusiCounts Inspired Minds Ambassador Award: Jim Cuddy

Instrumental Album Of The Year, Album Artwork Of The Year: Do Make Say Think

Dance Recording Of The Year: Nick Fiorucci

World Music Album Of The Year: Kobo Town

Jazz Album Of The Year: Mike Downes

Recording Engineer of The Year: Riley Bell (Daniel Ceaser- Freudian)

Humanitarian Award: Gary Slaight

Single of the Year: Shawn Mendes

Of the six awards handed out on Sunday there are still a few with Toronto roots up for honours:

Juno Fan Choice Award: Jessie Reyez, The Weeknd, Shawn Mendes (Pickering), Justin Bieber (Straftord), Arkells (Hamilton), Alessia Cara (Brampton)

Breakthrough Artist of the Year: Jessie Reyez, NAV, Virginia to Vegas, Allan Rayman

Artist of the Year: Daniel Caesar (Oshawa)

Rap Recording of the Year: Maestro Fresh Wes – “Coach Fresh”, Clairmont The Second – “Lil Mont from the Ave”, Tory Lanez (Brampton) – “Shooters”

R&B/Soul Recording of the Year: Jahkoy – Foreign Water, Jessie Reyez – Kiddo, Jhyve – Human, Daniel Caesar (Oshawa) – Freudian

Host Michael Buble will oversee the festivities which will include a posthumous tribute to Gord Downie led by Sarah Harmer and Dallas Green, alongside Barenaked Ladies keyboardist Kevin Hearn.

Files from The Canadian Press were used in this report