Fire breaks out at Burlington scrap yard

Fire crews are battling a massive blaze at a Burlington scrap yard on Wednesday.

Halton regional police and fire crews responded to reports of heavy black smoke in the Appleby Line and Harvester Road area around 3 p.m.

In a video submitted by CityNews viewer Colin Rose, heavy smoke is seen billowing from the area and ladder trucks can be seen attempting to douse the fire.

Photos and videos on social media also show rolling flames and thick black smoke rising from a large scrap pile.

Metrolinx says GO transit service in the area has not been affected.

More to come