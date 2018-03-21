Man, 22, charged after fatal Brampton beating

Police have arrested and charged a 22-year-old man after a fatal assault in Brampton on Monday.

Shortly before 6 p.m., police responded to the area of Sandalwood Parkway East and Torbram Road after hearing of an assault.

They found the victim, 21- year-old Paviter Singh Bassi, with life-threatening head injuries.

Paramedics took him to a Toronto hospital, but he died on Tuesday.

That same day, police arrested and charged Karanvir Singh Bassi (no relation) and charged him with first-degree murder.

The Brampton man was due in court Wednesday for a bail hearing.

Investigators are asking for anyone with information, dashcam video or surveillance video to call them.

They say there may be more arrests in the case.