Man, 22, charged after fatal Brampton beating

Police have arrested and charged a 22-year-old man after a fatal assault in Brampton on Monday.
Shortly before 6 p.m., police responded to the area of Sandalwood Parkway East and Torbram Road after hearing of an assault.
They found the victim, 21- year-old Paviter Singh Bassi, with life-threatening head injuries.
Paramedics took him to a Toronto hospital, but he died on Tuesday.
That same day, police arrested and charged Karanvir Singh Bassi (no relation) and charged him with first-degree murder.
The Brampton man was due in court Wednesday for a bail hearing.
Investigators are asking for anyone with information, dashcam video or surveillance video to call them.
They say there may be more arrests in the case.