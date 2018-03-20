Police shoot, kill dog during Caledon raid, owner says

For the second time in two years, Peel police have reportedly shot and killed a dog during a raid.

The dog’s owner said it happened early Saturday morning, when police raided his home near King Street and Emil Kolb Parkway in Caledon.

Police said they were at the home in connection with a robbery in Mississauga the night before. Around 8:45 p.m., three teens allegedly robbed a store near Bristol Road East and Hurontario Street, armed with what looked like an assault rifle and a large kitchen knife.

The teens allegedly pointed the gun at a sales clerk and demanded that the person open the store’s safe.

Police said the suspects fled in a stolen vehicle with 89 iPhones and Canadian cash.

The clerk wasn’t hurt.

During the raid the following morning, police arrested two 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old from Brampton and charged them with a number of offences. Among them: use of an imitation firearm, disguise with intent, possession of stolen property, and breach of probation.

Officers also allegedly seized more than $100,000 in property, including the stolen vehicle, iPhones, a replica AK-47 Airsoft rifle, and the knife and clothes used during the robbery.

In a news release, police said the officers had encountered an aggressive dog that had to be “put down” for safety.

However, the pet owner — who wasn’t home at the time of the raid — said his brother had put the animal in the master bedroom and locked the door so it couldn’t get out.

The owner said when he got home, he found a big hole in his parents’ master bedroom door. Animal services had already removed the dog’s body.

On June 29, 2015, a Brampton woman said Peel police shot and killed her German Shepherd during a raid to arrest her son.

In a news release about the incident, police made no mention of the gun being fired, and they refused to comment on the matter.