New art gallery opening in Toronto's Yorkville on Friday

Toronto is set to get a new art gallery.

Opening on Friday, C9 ART, a new contemporary art gallery will open in Yorkville at 7 Sultan St, southwest of Bay and Bloor streets.

9 ART opens to the public with the R E L A T I O N S H I P S exhibition, on display until April 21, featuring a collaboration between Chinese immigrant artist Jin Zuo and Canadian artist Corno.

The works focus on idea exchanges incorporating international perspectives on contemporary art.

Loner ARTIST: Jin Zuo

“C9 ART is excited to add to the fabric of the Toronto arts and culture landscape by curating thoughtful exchanges between Canadian and international artists. Beginning with our grand opening exhibition R E L A T I O N S H I P S, we hope to spark new conversations and build meaningful relationships within the Toronto community.” says Fifi Zhang, Gallery Manager at C9 ART.

The exhibition is described as an intimate, multifaceted exploration of the human relationship with oneself as well as others.