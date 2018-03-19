Boy, 3, struck by truck near Dundas and George

A three-year-old boy has been rushed to hospital after he was hit by a truck in the city’s downtown core.

Police were called to the scene at Dundas Street East and George Street around 10:30 a.m. on Monday.

Const. Clint Stibbe said the driver was making a left hand turn and somehow lost control of the vehicle.

Stibbe said the boy was trying to cross the street at the crosswalk when he was struck by the vehicle.

Paramedics said the boy’s injuries are considered serious.

The driver remained on scene.

Police are trying to determine if the lights at the crosswalk were working at the time of the crash.

Dundas has been closed in both directions from Jarvis Street to Pembroke Street.