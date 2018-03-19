Loading articles...

Man in life-threatening condition after alleged assault

Last Updated Mar 19, 2018 at 8:22 pm EDT

One man has been taken to hospital in life-threatening condition following an alleged assault in Brampton.

Peel police were called around 6 p.m. Monday to Cedarcliff Trail and Sandalwood Parkway after reports of two males allegedly assaulting another male using sticks

No suspect information is available at this time.

More to come

