2 suspects sought in fatal Etobicoke shooting

A man is dead following a shooting in Etobicoke late Friday night.

Police were called to an area on Scarlett Road north of Eglinton around 11:15 p.m. following reports of gunshots.

Two men were seen fleeing the area towards Tildon Crescent.

One victim was found with life-threatening injuries and later pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no suspect descriptions at this time.

