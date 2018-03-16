Teen shot multiple times in Flemingdon Park

A teenage boy is recovering in hospital after a shooting in Flemingdon Park.

Emergency crews were called to a townhouse complex in the Eglinton Avenue East and Don Mills Road area around 11 p.m. on Thursday.

It appears the shooting happened in the parking garage of the complex.

Police said the 15-year-old was shot several times.

He was rushed to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

There has been no word on suspects.