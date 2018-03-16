Loading articles...

Teen shot multiple times in Flemingdon Park

Last Updated Mar 16, 2018 at 5:48 am EDT

Police investigate a parking garage in Flemingdon Park after a teen was shot multiple times on March 16, 2018. CITYNEWS

A teenage boy is recovering in hospital after a shooting in Flemingdon Park.

Emergency crews were called to a townhouse complex in the Eglinton Avenue East and Don Mills Road area around 11 p.m. on Thursday.

It appears the shooting happened in the parking garage of the complex.

Police said the 15-year-old was shot several times.

He was rushed to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

There has been no word on suspects.

Frank Doria

Where is “Flemingdon?” Do you mean “Flemington?”

March 16, 2018 at 6:58 am
G F

@Frank Doria: It’s a ‘D’ not a ‘T’ for this particular area….how people pronounce it is the problem …

March 16, 2018 at 7:12 am
