City to examine ending free overnight parking in East York and downtown

The free ride could soon end for some residents who park their cars overnight on city streets without needing a permit.

The perk currently exists in East York, parts of north Toronto and downtown and amounts to thousands of parking spaces.

Under the proposed plan, residents in these neighbourhoods would need to go online and pay for permit parking.

The cost for a parking permit is approximately $100 for six months.

Beaches-East York Councillor Mary-Margaret McMahon believes it’s the fair thing to do

“I don’t see a reason why we would want to exclude some residents from the permit parking system and impose it on other residents,” she told 680 NEWS. “I don’t think that’s fair at all.”

The proposal is just an idea at the moment. Public consultations and further study still need to be completed before a final staff report is tabled, likely in early 2019.

Expanding street parking could result in $3 million in additional revenue for the city, which already pulls in $11 million annually from parking permits.