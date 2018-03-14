Loading articles...

Man seriously injured in stabbing on the Danforth

Police on scene after a man was stabbed on Danforth Avenue, March 14. 2018. CITYNEWS

An early morning stabbing on the Danforth has a left a man in his 40s with serious injuries.

Emergency crews were called to Danforth Avenue at Greenwood Avenue just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

Paramedics said the man was taken to a trauma centre for treatment.

Toronto police continue to investigate.

So far there has been no word on any suspects.

|||
Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies