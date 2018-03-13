Steel, aluminum worth billions to Canada

OTTAWA – Some facts and figures about the steel and aluminum industries in Canada:

Steel:

Production: About 13 billion tonnes a year.

Sales: About $14 billion.

Jobs: 22,000 direct, 100,000 indirect.

Exports: About half of production is exported, mostly to the U.S.

Location: Steel is produced in five provinces, but production is concentrated mainly in Ontario.

Aluminum:

Production: About 3.2 million tonnes a year.

Sales: About $12 billion.

Jobs: 8,300 direct, 20,000 indirect.

Exports: More than 80 per cent of production is exported to the U.S.

Location: Aluminum is produced in Quebec and British Columbia, with Quebec the largest producer by far.

(Sources: Canadian Steel Producers Association, Aluminum Association of Canada)