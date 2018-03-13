Peel police investigating suspicious package in Mississauga

One man is in custody as Peel police conduct an investigation at a building near Hwy. 10 in Mississauga.

Police responded to a call for a suspicious package at around 2 p.m. Tuesday in the Hurontario Street and Kingsway Drive area, near Derry Road.

Police say the building is being evacuated and buses are being called in for the displaced occupants.

There is no word on the contents of the package at this time.