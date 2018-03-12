Crash knocks out power to Brampton neighbourhood

Several customers are without power in Brampton after a crash knocked down a hydro pole.

Alectra Utilities said power went out just before 4 a.m. on Monday in the Sandalwood Parkway and Veterans Drive area, near Mississauga Road.

As of 7 a.m., around 535 customers were affected. At one point, close to 7,000 customers were without power.

Update power #Outage #Brampton affecting approx 535 customers in the Veterans Dr and Buick Blvd area. ETR 12:00 PM. #pwrout ^pa — Alectra (@alectranews) March 12, 2018

The crash sent one person to hospital with moderate injuries.