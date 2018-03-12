Loading articles...

Crash knocks out power to Brampton neighbourhood

Last Updated Mar 12, 2018 at 7:28 am EDT

Power was out in the Sandalwood Parkway and Veterans Drive area of Brampton on March 12, 2018. CITYNEWS

Several customers are without power in Brampton after a crash knocked down a hydro pole.

Alectra Utilities said power went out just before 4 a.m. on Monday in the Sandalwood Parkway and Veterans Drive area, near Mississauga Road.

As of 7 a.m., around 535 customers were affected. At one point, close to 7,000 customers were without power.

The crash sent one person to hospital with moderate injuries.

totherightofattilathehun

Maybe we should bury the wires like we do with other utilities. I’ve never heard of a motorist hitting a sewer pole and leaing anybody without service.

March 12, 2018 at 7:20 am
gotta

Kissing the light pole again… Hehehe…

March 12, 2018 at 7:49 am
