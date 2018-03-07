Missing woman found dead in Brampton

Peel police are investigating after a missing woman was reportedly found dead in a Brampton parking lot.

Police say the woman was last seen around midnight on Friday in the Oaklea Boulevard and Tumbleweed Trail area.

On Wednesday, police found the woman deceased in the Kennedy Road North and Sandalwood Parkway area.

She has been identified as 25-year-old Mandeep Tagger, missing since Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.