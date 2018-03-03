VIA Rail passengers stranded after freight train derails near Kingston

Passengers were left stranded early Saturday afternoon after a CN freight train derailed just east of Kingston and VIA Rail had to cancel service.

The delay came about when two cars at the back of a Canadian National Railway train carrying paper derailed at 1:20 p.m.

CN spokesman Patrick Waldron says one of the cars is upright while another is on its side across the tracks, adding that crews are working to remove the vehicles and repair any track damage.

Train derailment Video.. ®Logan Cadue

VIA spokeswoman Marie-Anna Murat said 647 people were on passenger trains at the time of the derailment, and more than 1,000 are believed to be affected by the delays.

Murat said all trains on the route are cancelled for the evening, adding passengers can either exchange their tickets or receive a full refund.

Murat says Via Rail has provided buses and other forms of alternate transport for most of the passengers, stranded in Napanee and Belleville at the time of the derailment. She said the company was working to find more for those in Brockville and Gananoque.

Westbound service is not affected between Montreal and Ottawa and between Quebec City and Montreal.

Service between Toronto, London and Windsor is running normally.

The first bus taking train 65 passengers NOT going as far as Toronto.