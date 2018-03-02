'The whole sky was orange': Massive fire engulfs Streetsville construction site

A massive fire broke out at a construction site in front of a senior’s home in the Streetsville area of Mississauga, forcing the evacuation of some area residents for several hours.

The 3-alarm blaze started around 7 p.m. in the area of Tannery Street and Joymar Drive.

At the height of the blaze, approximately 15 fire trucks and 60 firefighters were battling the blaze, which completely destroyed a four storey building that was under construction.

Residents say they heard several explosions and saw huge plumes of smoke fill the night sky.

Madalena Ferreira lives about one kilometre away from the site of the fire and told CityNews she heard “bomb sounds.”

“I saw this huge ball of flames…it was one of those things you can’t believe when you see it,” she said.

“The whole sky was orange…it totally lit up the sky.”

Jennifer Lavergne was having dinner at a nearby restaurant when patrons began rushing to the windows.

“We looked out the window and saw clouds of smoke…and we heard a boom, an explosion kind of sound,” she said. “Within about 15 minutes it was fire, ambulance, police…”

Police say there have been no reports of injuries.