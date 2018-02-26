Dellen Millard and Mark Smich to be sentenced for Laura Babcock's murder

TORONTO – An Ontario judge is expected today to sentence two men found guilty of murdering a young Toronto woman who vanished more than five years ago.

A jury found Dellen Millard and Mark Smich guilty of first-degree murder in the presumed death of Laura Babcock after a two-month trial that ended in December.

Millard, 32, of Toronto, and Smich, 30, of Oakville, Ont., were previously convicted of first-degree murder after killing Hamilton man Tim Bosma.

First-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for at least 25 years.

The judge presiding over the case will decide whether to impose consecutive or concurrent periods of parole ineligibility in connection with Babcock’s murder.

Crown prosecutors have said they want the parole ineligibility period in the Babcock case added to the ineligibility period imposed for Bosma’s murder.