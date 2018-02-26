Loading articles...

Dellen Millard and Mark Smich to be sentenced for Laura Babcock's murder

Last Updated Feb 26, 2018 at 10:20 am EST

Linda Babcock, mother of Laura babcock, arrives at a Toronto courthouse on Monday, February 12, 2018 for the sentencing of Dellen Millard and Mark Smich who were found guilty of the first degree murder of Laura Babcock.An Ontario judge is expected today to sentence two men found guilty of murdering a young Toronto woman who vanished more than five years ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

TORONTO – An Ontario judge is expected today to sentence two men found guilty of murdering a young Toronto woman who vanished more than five years ago.

A jury found Dellen Millard and Mark Smich guilty of first-degree murder in the presumed death of Laura Babcock after a two-month trial that ended in December.

Millard, 32, of Toronto, and Smich, 30, of Oakville, Ont., were previously convicted of first-degree murder after killing Hamilton man Tim Bosma.

First-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for at least 25 years.

The judge presiding over the case will decide whether to impose consecutive or concurrent periods of parole ineligibility in connection with Babcock’s murder.

Crown prosecutors have said they want the parole ineligibility period in the Babcock case added to the ineligibility period imposed for Bosma’s murder.

