Patrick Brown suing CTV for libel over sex assault allegations report

Former Ontario PC leader Patrick Brown has served a notice of libel against CTV News over a story about sexual misconduct allegations against him.

In documents filed on Friday, Brown is charging CTV with “false, malicious, irresponsible and defamatory” reports made on January 21st in which two women accused Brown of sexual misconduct when he was a federal MPP.

Brown says the “defamatory words” have subjected him to “ridicule, hatred and contempt and have caused and will cause damage to his reputation.”

Brown is asking for an immediate broadcast and/or public apology and retraction but makes no mention of any monetary damages.

Brown resigned as leader of the Ontario PC party on January 24th, but claims his letter of resignation was sent “on my behalf without my permission at the time.” He has vehemently denied the allegations, which have not yet been proven in court, saying there are discrepancies in the women’s stories.

A spokesman for CTV says the network has received the notice, stands by its reporting and will “actively defend its journalism in court.”

