Canadian ski cross athlete Dave Duncan apologizes following arrest at Olympics

Skicross racer David Duncan has apologized for “behaviour that demonstrated poor judgement” after three people were arrested and detained for drunk driving and stealing a car at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

An investigator with the Gangwon Provincial Police Department told The Canadian Press the two Canadians and an American woman were detained Saturday night following reports someone allegedly stole a car while drunk and drove it to the athletes’ village.

“We are deeply sorry. We engaged in behaviour that demonstrated poor judgement and was not up to the standards expected of us a Members of the Canadian Olympic Team or as Canadians,” read a statement from Duncan and his wife Maja Margrethe Duncan.

Detective Heejun Lee told The Canadian Press that Duncan was not the driver of the vehicle.

He said the driver of the vehicle had a blood alcohol level of .162 – the legal limit is .05 – and the vehicle stolen was a Hummer.

One of the people in the vehicle was passed out when arrested, he said.

Willy Raine, the athletic director of ski cross for Alpine Canada and the alleged driver in the incident, called his actions “inexcuseable”, adding “I have let my teammates, friends and my family down. I would also like to apologize to the owner of the vehicle that was involved.”

Drunk driving in South Korea can result in imprisonment up to three years or a fine of up to $11,750 Canadian.

Canadian Olympic Committee CEO Chris Overholt said they were “deeply disappointed in the behaviours of these individuals.”

“We expect our athletes and team members to conduct themselves responsibly and in keeping with our Canadian and Olympic values,” he said in a statement. “All team members are expected to respect the laws of South Korea and all places we compete in around the world.”

Duncan, a 35-year-old from London, Ont., was fourth in the men’s ski cross small final on Wednesday, putting him eighth overall.

The alleged incident is a black mark on what has been Canada’s best-ever performance at a Winter Olympics with 28 medals won, including Sebastien Toutant winning big air gold on Saturday. One of the Canadian slogans for the Pyeongchang Games is “Be Virtuous, Be Victorious, Be Olympic.”

The COC abruptly cancelled a scheduled news conference Saturday morning with women’s ski cross racers Kelsey Serwa and Brittany Phelan, who had won gold and silver respectively the previous day.