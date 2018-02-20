Frederik Andersen stops 40 shots as Maple Leafs blank Panthers 1-0

TORONTO – Frederik Andersen made 40 saves and James van Riemsdyk had the lone goal as the Toronto Maple Leafs shut out the Florida Panthers 1-0 on Tuesday.

The shutout marked Andersen’s career-best fifth of the season. The 28-year-old has reached the 30-win mark for the third time in his career.

Toronto (37-20-5) has won 11 of 12 and improved to 14-4-2 since Jan. 4.

The Panthers (26-25-6) have dropped back-to-back games after opening their five-game road trip with three straight wins. Florida entered the night six points out of a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Florida threatened in the third with goaltender Roberto Luongo pulled for an extra attacker, but Andersen managed to stop the Panthers best chance — a point shot from Keith Yandle with 23 seconds remaining.

Luongo stopped 30 shots in the loss.

Van Riemsdyk opened the scoring with 28 seconds remaining in the first period, beating Luongo between the legs with a shot from the face-off dot for his 25th of the season. Jake Gardiner had an assist for his 200th career NHL point.

Patrick Marleau nearly made it a two-goal game 1:02 into the third period, finishing off a 2-on-1 feed from Mitch Marner, but he couldn’t beat the right pad of Luongo.

Then with 2:40 remaining in the third, Leo Komarov’s shot beat Luongo, but rang off the post.

The Panthers defeated the Maple Leafs 2-1 in a shootout on Nov. 22 in the only other meeting between the teams this season. Toronto visits Florida on Feb. 27.

NOTES: The Maple Leafs traded F Eric Fehr to the San Jose Sharks in exchange for a 2020 seventh-round pick earlier Tuesday. The move drops Toronto to 48 contracts and gives general manager Lou Lamoriello added flexibility prior to next week’s trade deadline. … Marleau (1,555) passed Jarome Iginla for 12th all-time on the NHL’s games played list. … The Leafs continue their three-game home stand on Thursday against the New York Islanders. … Panthers D Keith Yandle played in his 800th career game. The 31-year-old owns the NHL’s longest active games streak at 689 games.