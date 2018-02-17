OPP investigating after shots fired on Highway 401 in Mississauga

Provincial police are investigating after shots were fired on Highway 401 in Mississauga, causing a crash early Saturday morning.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near Winston Churchill Boulevard.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said two vehicles were involved. One rolled on its side and had heavy damage, including bullet holes.

The other — possibly a red vehicle that left the area — had significant damage to the front and sides, as it hit the barriers on both sides of the highway.

Schmidt said the OPP was questioning five people who were in the vehicle that rolled over.

The eastbound lanes are closed at Winston Churchill. Drivers can get back on the highway at Mississauga Road. It wasn’t clear when the highway might reopen.

The forensic identification unit, Highway Safety Division crime unit, traffic support and Port Credit OPP are investigating.

Schmidt said the incident happened in a commercial area and there are several businesses in the area that might have video evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Port Credit OPP at 905-278-6131.