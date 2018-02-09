Man found lying in the street with gunshot wound

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after he was found shot in the Bayview Village area.

Toronto police were called to Burbank Drive near Bayview and Finch avenues around 11:15 p.m. on Thursday.

The man, believed to be in his 40s, was found lying in the street with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It’s not clear where the shooting took place.

So far, no arrests have been made.