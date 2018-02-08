Scarborough car fire being investigated as possible arson

Toronto police are investigating a possible arson in Scarborough after a car fire early Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Pennyhill Drive, near Finch and Morningside avenues, just before after midnight.

Police said the car was parked in the driveway at the time of the fire.

Neighbours told police they saw two males running from the area just as the fire started.

Crews quickly knocked down the fire but it reignited a short time later, and firefighters returned to the scene around 2:30 a.m. to extinguish it again.

Police said there was some minor damage to the home.